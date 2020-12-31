Founder, Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet T.B. Joshua has visited a 142-year-old woman in a rural community in Nigeria.

The woman is said to be the oldest in the community.

He gave the woman the sum of N300,000 for her upkeep and advised her to ensure she had no rift with anybody as death could come at anytime.

Joshua told the old woman, in an unnamed Nigerian village to send her children to anyone she thought she had rift with in a bid to settle the issue at hand, while wishing her more years to come.

Prophet TB Joshua visits a 142-year-old woman in a rural community in Nigeria…

The SCOAN founder said the habit of vising old women after his communion with God had been his practice.

“Every rightful man simply has great habits. This is one of my habits: To see to the welfare of our elderly ones, most especially before and after my communion with God,” he said.

He also visited another old woman in another community in a bid to her her need.