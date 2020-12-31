By Jennifer Okundia

Former Big Brother Naija Lockdown reality TV star, brand Influencer and Entrepreneur Umaru Aisha, known professionally as Kaisha has been given a land by her mother.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur from Sokoto state, broke the news on her Instagram page by sharing a video of the 2 and a half plot of land in Imo State, Nigeria.

“So my mum surprised me with one of her land, two and the half plots in IMO state, Orlu Umuaka, and also promised to develop the land.

”Giving me the land is enough mummy, I will be the one to build a mansion by the grace of God. I am so so happy , mummy God bless you for this 🎁 gift, you will reap the fruits of your labor in me in Jesus name amen. Mummy continue to pray for your daughter . Love ❤️ you always.” she wrote.