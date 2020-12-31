The management of the University of Ilorin, on Thursday, stated that the institution will resume full academic session on Jan. 11, 2021.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by Mr Kunle Akogun, Director, Corporate Affairs of the University in Ilorin.

The statement reads: “Following the recent suspension of the nine-month industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Senate of the University of Ilorin has approved the resumption of academic activities for the Rain Semester as from Jan.11, 2021”.

“The resumption of academic activities followed the Senate’s approval of proposals by the Committee of Provost and Deans in their meeting held on Dec. 30, 2020,” the statement said.

The University Spokesperson added that other resolutions of the meeting included 13 weeks of lectures and three weeks of Rain Semester Examinations.

“There will be only two weeks for marking and computations of results and training of staff on Virtual Learning between Jan. 4th and 8th 2021. Practical classes will commence after COVID-19 break,” he said.

Akogun stated that at its 285th Emergency Meeting held virtually via Zoom on Dec. 31, the Senate explained that lectures will, however, be delivered online in line with the directives of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Meanwhile, the Senate has also approved the re-appointment of Prof. Sylvia Malomo as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), and Prof. Mikhail Buhari as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (RTI), the statement added.