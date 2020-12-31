Some youths behind a planned sex party have been arrested by Kaduna State Police Command.

The promoters have advertised the event on social media, which was scheduled to hold on December 27, 2020, starting from 8 pm, at a secret location.

It was gathered that male and female participants were to be naked all through the gathering.

According to the invitation, interested participants must pay N2,000 (regular tickets), N5,000 (VIP), and N10,000 (VVIP).

The information got to the State government and the police was ordered to go after the promoters.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP, Muhammad Jalige, confirmed that the venue was traced and arrests made.

“We are investigating those behind the sex party and will soon give details of our findings,” Jalige said.