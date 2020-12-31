By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian-American actor, singer, and model Rotimi Akinosho has proposed to his Tanzanian girlfriend, Vanessa Mdee.

In a video shared on Instagram, Rotimi went down on his knees as he asked Vanessa to marry him. The Hollywood actor is quite a romantic, as he planned a proposal themed after Eddie Murphy’s ”Coming to America” movie.

Vanessa replied ”YES!!!” after Rotimi popped the question.

“It took me just two days for me to know that he was my husband,” she said. “You know when you are in love with somebody. Yes, I’m in love with him,” she added.

Congratulations to them!