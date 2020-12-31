By Okafor Ofiebor

The Governor of Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged the people of the state to approach the New Year with great optimism for more and greater positive impact on their lives by his administration.

He made the call in his New Year Message to the people of the state, and remarked that 2020 was a very challenging period for the state, its people, the nation and even the international community.

In the message contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, Okowa reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing quality and enhanced service delivery to Deltans, and expressed confidence that God would perfect everything concerning Delta and Nigeria in the New Year.

He urged the people of the state to remain prayerful, and trusting that God would do new things for them and the state in the new year.

“With profound gratitude to God Almighty, I welcome you all to a brand new year, 2021. I join you all in giving thanks to God for His guidance and protection all through 2020.

“I appreciate immensely the unalloyed support and cooperation that our administration has enjoyed from Deltans, which has been our source of courage and strength to the government.

“I salute our collective resolve to continue to live together in peace in spite of the economic and health challenges posed by the vagaries of climate and other indices, especially COVID-19 pandemic, which is still ravaging our country and the rest of the world.

“For COVID-19, which is making a rather unfortunate ‘return’ after what appeared as respite in its ravaging effect on our people and the nation, I appeal to all residents to eschew complacence and resume full compliance with the protocols to check the spread of the virus as prescribed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“I urge everyone to stay safe by wearing the face mask while in public places and to limit congregating,’’ he said.