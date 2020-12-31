By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress Ini Dima-Okojie, 30, recently had a surgery where she took out her fibroid. After a successful recovery, she took to social media to share the story with her fans.

Okojie is the last child born on the 24th of June, 1990 into a family of four. She was raised by Catholic parents, a Medical Doctor father and her mom who was a Banker.

Growing up, Ini was particularly attached to her mother and really wanted to be like her. She admired her beauty, and as a young girl, loved watching her get ready for work; the meticulous manner in which she applied her makeup and her mode of dressing did it for young Ini.

“My journey with FIBROIDS, Hey Guys, I know it’s been a minute!. I want to share something quite personal with you… but I think it’s important. Cos this is something that apparently affects about 6-8 in every 10 black women but no one talks about It.

“I found out I had fibroids in 2017, I remember freaking out so much. The first gynecologist I saw said if it wasn’t really bordering me he would advice I leave it alone but that I had better go and quickly get married (🙄 no jokes)

“Anyways, fast forward to March 2020, the bulge on my lower belly had gotten bigger & my new gynecologist advised I take out the fibroids. Then Covid happened and we had to put the surgery on hold. In the mean time I tried other things… herbs, clean diet, exercise…

“Now fast forward to November, the bulge in my tummy had now increased significantly so I decided to go do another pelvic scan & was told I had to get an MRI cos the fibroids were now bigger than what the ultrasound machine could adequately measure. Bottom line I had to have the surgery as soon as possible.

“I had the surgery, it was successful and I’m now healing slowly but surely. I just want to thank God Almighty for showing up and showing out for me!!!!

“I want to thank my family and friends especially my mum and my Aunty Biola who moved in to the hospital and never left my side. I want to thank Dr Esue & all the Drs & Nurses at Cedarcrest hospital for taking such good care of me.

“And finally I want to thank you guys who have been sending me messages/Dms, wondering if I’m okay & praying for me anyway. 💞

“To the women out there dealing with fibroids. I know what a lonely road it can be.. not to talk of the pain and discomfort and then there are the ignorant ‘congrats on your pregnancy’ comments to deal with 🙄 It’s okay they don’t know any better. I want you to know that my Dms are opened to you. If you want to ask questions, talk or even just rant. (I’ll respond once I get stronger)

“I know 2020 has been a tough year. But we are tougher!!! We’re still here… we survived!!! That alone is a huge feat. Let’s remember to be kind to ourselves and to others. I pray 2021 is better to us all!. Lots of Love Ini” she wrote.