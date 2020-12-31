By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian actor, filmmaker, producer and producer, Odunlade Adekola is celebrating his 44th birthday anniversary today, Dec. 31st.

Early this morning, he got a surprise from RevolutionPlus, a real estate firm of which he is a brand ambassador. They came with drummers, saxophonist, cakes and other gifts.

Popular for his role as ”Sunday Dagboru”, ”Alani Pamolekun”, ”Mufu Oloosha oko”, ”Adebayo Aremu Abere”, ”Odaju”, Odunlade has appeared in over a hundred home videos.

In April 2014, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for the best actor of the year.

Happy Birthday Odunlade Adekola!