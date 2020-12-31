Odunlade Adekola and his wife, Ruth

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian actor, filmmaker, producer and producer, Odunlade Adekola is celebrating his 44th birthday anniversary today, Dec. 31st.

Early this morning, he got a surprise from RevolutionPlus, a real estate firm of which he is a brand ambassador. They came with drummers, saxophonist, cakes and other gifts.

Popular for his role as ”Sunday Dagboru”, ”Alani Pamolekun”, ”Mufu Oloosha oko”, ”Adebayo Aremu Abere”, ”Odaju”, Odunlade  has appeared in over a hundred home videos.

In April 2014, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for the best actor of the year.

Happy Birthday Odunlade Adekola!

Odunlade and his cakes

Birthday boy with representatives of RevolutionPlus

Celebration agog as Yoruba lyricists chant his oriki (praise poetry)

Odunlade, his wife and others

READ ALSO  Actor Odunlade Adekola opens up on his marriage