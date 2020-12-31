By Nathan Nwakamma

A group of former Niger Delta ex-militants on Thursday filed contempt suit against the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Miland Dikio, (rtd) in Federal High Court, Yenagoa for allegedly disobeying a judgment of the court.

In the contempt suit, the ex-militants, 147 of them, are seeking the enforcement of a judgment of the court ordering the payment of a total sum of N534.62m to them by the amnesty office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ex-militants in suit no. FHC/YNG/CS/70/2019 had accused the amnesty office of diverting the slots and stipends for the 147 ex-militants in two camps of 75 and 72 members from 2011 till date.

Justice Awogboro Abimbola on Nov. 13, in a consent judgment following agreed settlement terms ruled that the non – payment of slots and stipends are unlawful and ordered for its reinstatement.

Abimbola had awarded a damage of N20 million for the 72 slots of Agbalagbabo camp and payment of 50 per cent of their total entitlements from April 2011 to September amounting to N238.68 million as final settlement.

She ruled that the amnesty office should pay a damage of N20 million to the 75 militants of the ‘Benuwolo’ camp and payment of 50 per cent of their total entitlements from Jan 2011 to September 2019 amounting to N255.94 million as final settlement.

The court is yet to fix a date for Dikio to appear before it.