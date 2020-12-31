By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Lagos churches have adjusted the time for crossover services, following a 12midnight-4am curfew announced by the Federal Government.

Usually, churches begin crossover services in the state between 9-10 pm and end in midnight on January 1 of the new year.

However, many have been forced to change the timing of their service this time around.

The House on the Rock Church in highbrow Lekki area, for instance, will begin its service by 6.30 pm with an end-of-the-year praise and worship session.

The main service starts at 7 pm and ends at 9 pm.

Similarly, The Covenant Nation has announced through its senior pastor, Poju Oyemade, that the on-site service will be held from 7 pm to 9 pm.

The pastor said the service would be about teaching praises and declaration.

The senior pastor of the Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, would also end crossover service before 11 pm, to encourage families to cross into the New Year together, in their homes.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) instructed churches to adhere to government directives on not holding crossover services beyond the curfew hours.