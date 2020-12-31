By Yemi Adeleye

Members of the Labour Party (LP) said the death of Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, the National Chairman of the party, has created a huge hole in the ranks of courageous fighters for a just society.

Prince Ifagbemi Awamaridi, the Lagos State Chairman of LP, said that Abdulsalam contributed a lot to nation-building in the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, Abdulsalam died in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Awamaridi, who was the 2019 Governorship Candidate of LP in Lagos, described the late national chairman of the party as a dogged fighter.

“He was a courageous fighter. He succeeded in ensuring the Labour Party was not delisted, despite the party’s financial difficulties.

“Abdulsalam’s commitment to a just and egalitarian society was uncommon. He has done his best and we will miss him, ” Awamaridi said.

NAN