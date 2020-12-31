The Kwara Civil Service Commission has promoted more than 1,600 civil servants who passed the 2019 promotion examination and oral interview.

According to a statement issued by Commission Chair Habeebat Yusuf on Wednesday in Ilorin, the promoted officers were from different ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and were from Grade Level 07 to Grade Level 17.

According to Yusuf, the promoted personnel were evaluated using the new Performance Management System.

The chair expressed the commission’s appreciation to Gov. Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for approving the promotion exercise.

She urged civil servants in the state to be proactive in their duties.