The Executive Committee of International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has reappointed Nigeria’s Wahid Enitan-Oshodi as Chairman of the federation’s Nomination Committee for another term of office.

ITTF, in a statement by its Secretary-General, Raul Calin, said the Nominations Committee’s composition for 2020 to 2022 was confirmed at the federation’s Executive Committee meeting of Dec. 21.

“He was reappointed for his sterling display, coupled with his exceptional leadership style,” it added.

Enitan-Oshodi, who is Vice-President, ITTF Africa Western Region, rose from being a member of the committee to becoming the first Nigerian and African to chair the world body’s highest committee.

He is expected to serve again with most of the committee’s former members returning and with the exception of one new member who is joining the team for the first time.

Enitan-Oshodi, a former president of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), will lead the six-man committee with Qatar’s Abdulla Al-Mulla as his deputy.

Other members of the committee are Sandra Deaton (England), Andreas Georgiou (Cyprus), Lofti Guerfel (Tunisia) and Kook-Hee An (Korea Republic).

ITTF President Thomas Weikert and ITTF CEO Steve Dainton are some of the Ex-Officio members in the committee.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General, Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Olabanji Oladapo, has described Enitan-Oshodi’s reappointment as a confirmation of the confidence of members of ITTF Board.

“Congratulations on your re-appointment as the chairman of the high-ranking ITTF Nomination Committee.

“Being the only African nominated to this position, your appointment confirmed the confidence members of the ITTF Board have in your extraordinary performance in the position.

“May God continue to direct you in all your undertakings. I wish you well,” Oladapo said.

Also, President of NTTF, Ishaku Tikon, described Enitan-Oshodi’s reappointment as a confirmation of his exceptional leadership trait, particularly his immense contribution to the sport in Nigeria and the continent.

“I am not surprised that my predecessor was reappointed again as the chairman of the highest body in ITTF.

“This is a confirmation of his depository of knowledge, coupled with his efforts at regional and continental levels which have been recognised globally by the table tennis family.

“This is also a good development for Nigeria, for having one of its own at the top level of the sport in the world,” Tikon said.