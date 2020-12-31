Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has signed into law the N338.6 billion 2021 appropriation bill, tagged “Budget of Recovery and Sustainability.”

The bill was signed by the governor Wednesday evening before members of the State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Taiwo Oluomo.

According to the state governor, the early signing of the budget, gives the government the opportunity to implement it from January to enable a speedy return to economic stability, amid the pandemic.

Dapo Abiodun appreciated the Assembly for the time-conscious passage of the bill and the sustained support it has provided the executive arm of government.

The Assembly passed the 2021 appropriation bill on Tuesday after slight adjustments in the recurrent and capital expenditures.