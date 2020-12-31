Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) said, on Thursday, that the decision by the opposition leader and former President John Mahama to challenge the presidential election results at the Supreme Court was appropriate and democratic.

Yaw Asamoa, the Director of Communications for the party, who said this a statement in Accra, called for an end to all acts of violence in the country.

“Indeed, the responsible, appropriate and democratic means of determining election disputes is by resorting to the courts,’’ Asamoa said.

Ghanaians voted in a general election on Dec. 7 in which the incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of the election.

Mahama described the results as flawed and rejected them as the opposition party NDC resorted to protests across the country demanding the declaration of what they say is the “true results”.

After three weeks of various forms of protests by the largest opposition party, Mahama filed a petition with the country’s apex court on Wednesday to challenge the presidential results. (Xinhua/NAN)