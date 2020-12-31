By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Lagos zone have arrested 21 suspects for allegedly being involved in computer-related fraud.

The suspects are also said to be members of an organized cybercrime syndicate. They were all arrested on Wednesday in an operation at Roxbury Leisure Homes Phase 2, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ikota, Lagos.

The commission arrested the suspects after credible intelligence received about their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects allegedly have been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned money before their arrest.

EFCC recovered 12 vehicles, mobile phones, and laptops from the suspect. The commission said it would charge them to court after investigations are completed.

The suspects are: Shittu Yakubu, Akinsola Afeez, Adeniyi Joseph, Opeyemi Wahab, Idris Sunday, Lawal Moshood, Jubril Yusuf, Olusegun Mohammed, Adekunle Adesanya, and Damilola Abijide.

Others are: Sola Adio, Oladipo Ademola, Damilola Adewale, Akinsola Ridwan, Ogunlaye Damilare, Falaye Peters, Magnus Toni, Onanuga Ahmed, Bolarinwa Segun, Onanuga Olawale, and Ayomide Afeez.