By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Dino Melaye has gone spiritual on New Year’s eve as he seeks God’s anger and wrath on the APC-led government.

Known to be a PDP loyalist, Melaye decried the ”colossal and gross ineptitude of the federal government”. On his official page on Instagram, the former senator invited God and his anger to Nigeria to intervene.

He wrote: ”The cemetery is full of people who should be alive but for the colossal and gross ineptitude and incompetence of the APC-led Federal Government.

”Insecurity and pampering of terrorist have sent innocent souls to their early graves and wicked people responsible (in and outside Government circles) for their deaths are not only alive but they boldly continue in their evil ways.

”God!!! Act NOW!!! Visit Nigeria in your anger and do what only You can do. SDM