By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has denounced report that it planned to impose N500,000 fine on violators of COVID-19 curfew during crossover service.

An online news platform had reported that the state government planned to impose N500,000 fine on violators of the curfew.

The Federal Government’s curfew is between 12am and 4am

However, Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, in a statement said the attention of the government has been drawn to an online news item quoting him as saying fines ranging between N20,000 and N500,000 would be imposed on violators of the Federal Government curfew on December 31, 2020.

“This is inaccurate and misleading.

”The government is advising residents to comply with COVID-19 protocols because the cases are rising. The role of religious organisations in fighting the pandemic is well noted,” he said.

The commissioner said the Christian Association of Nigeria had issued a statement on how Churches should conduct their watchnight services.

“The Sanwo-Olu administration has maintained a harmonious relationship with religious organisations and has confidence in the ability of its leaders to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols amid the clamour for crossover services,” he added.