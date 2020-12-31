By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has said the police command is ready to enforce the 12am curfew imposed by the federal government, warning those holding crossover services not to violate it.

There is an existing 12am to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government to stem the tide of Coronavirus in the country.

Lagos is the worst hit, ramping up over 400 new cases on Wednesday.

Odumosu, in a statement issued by the police command’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi on Thursday, ordered the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in Lagos State to enforce all COVID-19 protocols as highlighted by the Presidential Taskforce and Lagos State Government.

The police boss gave the ordered on Wednesday 30th December, 2020 while addressing the Area Commanders and DPOs at the POWA Hall, Oduduwa, Ikeja, amidst COVID-19 protocols.

The Commissioner of Police reiterated that they must enforce the use of face mask regularly at public places (markets/malls), social distancing, total closure of night clubs, Bars, lounges, event centres, no social party, street carnivals, use of infra-red thermometer to check body temperature, sanitizers and enforcement of the imposed curfew between 12 midnight and 4am.

He further ordered that all Area Commanders and DPOs must ensure such due enforcement in their various offices across the command; noting that COVID-19 is real and “we must do everything possible within our reach to halt its spread.”

In the same vein, Odumosu warned the Area Commanders and DPOs to adequately supervise their men for good service delivery and kick against incivility, drunkenness, excessive or misuse of power, accidental discharge, extortion and other inappropriate behaviours, as such will not be tolerated in anyway.

“Anyone found wanting will be heavily sanctioned within the ambit of the law,” he said.

In the spirit of the season, the police boss admonished the general public to be law-abiding, support security agencies for effective policing of the state and stay safe at all times.