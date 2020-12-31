By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Nollywood sweetheart Bukunmi Oluwasina has taken to the gram to urge her fans to respect themselves and be careful as they attend any of this year’s cross over services.

She said this as it is common practice world over for Christians to come together to pray together as they usher in the New Year.

Cross over services are significant events that usher in a New Year and are held majorly in churches on the night of December 31 every year.

In the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, churches have been forced to change their cross-over service schedules, thus prompting the actress to plead with her fans to be careful while attending.

In her New Year’s post on Instagram, she wrote: “For some people who will still find their way to cross over services, when it reaches the time to shout ‘Happy New Year’, remember COVID-19 and respect yourself. Let’s try as much as we can to make the incoming year a stress free one for us and our loved ones. May God accept our thanksgiving, forgive our trespasses and answer all our prayers requests for 2021”.

See her post below: