By Benson Michael

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has denounced claims that its officers were responsible for demolition of Monkey Village in Opebi area of the State.

Adebayo Taofiq, Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Task Force, in a statement on Thursday said the attention of the Taskforce had been drawn to a story alleging that the demolition exercise was carried out by the Agency.

“It is imperative to state categorically that the operatives of the agency was not in any way involved in the said demolition exercise as being circulated.

“The Agency wish to make it clear that the operatives is presently enforcing the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018 to enable free flow of traffic during this festive season across the State.

“It is also note worthy to mention that Officers attached to the Agency has been strategically positioned to different black spots areas in order to curb criminal activities of miscreants and hoodlums who harass innocent members of the public,” he said.

“Parents and guardians are hereby advised to strictly monitor their wards as anyone arrested for engaging in criminal activities would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the Law,” Adebayo added.