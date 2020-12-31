President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the Iweze family of Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, the Nigerian Army, friends and colleagues of Major General Cyril Iweze, who passed away recently.

The President recalls Iweze as an officer and gentleman who distinguished himself in the military, holding key positions from a young Company Commander to Chief of Operations at Army Headquarters.

He was also Chief of Staff, ECOMOG, between 1990 and 1991.

Commending the discipline and gallantry of Gen Iweze to younger officers, President Buhari urges them to emulate the departed, who was severally decorated with many service medals.

He prays that the soul of the deceased will rest in peace, asking God to comfort all those who mourn him.