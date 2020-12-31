By Abankula

U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden, has named another Nigerian-American, Osaremen Okolo as an advisor.

Biden who will be sworn-in on 20 January earlier named Nigerian-American Adewale Adeyemo as deputy secretary in the Department of Treasury,

Osaremen will serve as Biden’s COVID-19 policy advisor in the COVID-Response Team.

She had also served as intern with Clinton Foundation.

Osaremen, born to Nigerian parents, from Esan in Edo state, at present serves on the Biden-Harris Transition domestic policy team.

Prior to joining the transition, Okolo served as Senior Health Policy Advisor to U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky of Illinois.

Okolo drafted, negotiated, and managed the Congresswoman’s legislation, oversight, and policy across a comprehensive health care and public health agenda, most recently focusing almost exclusively on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, Okolo served as Legislative Aide for Health Policy on the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) for Ranking Member Patty Murray of Washington.

A daughter of Nigerian immigrants, Okolo was born and raised in Massachusetts and graduated from Harvard University in 2017.

She came out top of her class, with degrees in medicine and African-American studies.

In addition to English, She speaks Esan and Spanish.