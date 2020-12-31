The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide, TYC, has thrown its weight behind the Christmas message by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah on the state of the nation.

TYC said Kukah should be commended for speaking the truth to the government at a time Nigerians are shying away from such.

The group stated this while faulting a faction of the group that berated Kukah over his message.

The Msuaan-led faction had lambasted the clergyman for accusing the current government of nepotism.

But reacting, TYC described the Msuaan-led faction as an outcast while distancing itself from them.

The group took this position in a statement co-signed by Inyom Doo Gideon, Barr Alex Ter Alex Ph.D, Zaki Yankyaa, Hon Stephen Ati, Hon Tim Nyor

Others are: Shedrach Teryila Ukuma, Terumbur Boshen, John Akondo, Arc AL Utsaha, Abraham Ukaa Kyuan, Timothy Iorshenge, Dr Anhyula Twar Ukedang Barr Franc Fagah Utoo, and Prince Aondona Isaka.

The statement reads: “We have read in national dailies and other fora, to our utter consternation news with the above headed caption. We understand that the said release was orchestrated by a non-existent Tiv Council and signed by one Mike Msuaan who parades as its president.

“We agree that all the good Laws of men admit free people to free speech and opinion. This would have accommodated any opinion without any challenge but when an opinion is expressed using an identity that is bigger than personally held opinions, it becomes an aberration that must be addressed – This one, being one that bothers on us all and our heritage and our ancestral identity, we see the need to drive a cleansing to purify our fine heritage.

“It is in the light of the aforesaid that we seek to unequivocally distance the Tiv race and youths from the activities of the Msuaan led TYC. Their shameful voyage has no link to the Tiv race and their dedication to slavery is a private decision of theirs – a microscopic few.

“It is bad enough to be counted as Tiv sons parading support to a failed leadership and security that has failed to protect our very Kith and kin in desperate need of protection.

“Just a few weeks ago, a Lawyer was slaughtered with his pregnant wife in the Makurdi metropolis.

“This stands tall on the many atrocities of killer herdsmen in Benue.

Our people are slaughtered in cold blood, sacked from our ancestral homes and our people are perpetuated in poverty and homelessness; Yet Msuaan’s band holds the firm opinion that security has been improved and that the Episcopal call of His Lordship Kukah was faulty.

“Msuaan and his band are outcasts in their outing and have no known pedigree to be considered worthy of mention in a progressive conversation.

“We stand and identify with the sermon of the revered Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic bishop of Sokoto for being the voice of reason and commend his courage to stand strong and bold to say such truths to authority at a time when it is very unfashionable to do so.

“We find no fault with such a truth.

“He further says “President Buhari deliberately sacrificed the dreams of those who voted for him for what seemed like a programme to stratify and institutionalise northern hegemony by reducing others in public life to second-class status. He has pursued this self-defeating and alienating policy at the expense of the greater national cohesion.”

“We align with this reasoning.

It is a well known fact that President Buhari has managed our diversity very poorly and has caused more divisions in this country with more persons caking for restructuring and reforms to accommodate their interests at regional, subregions and even more secession agitations.

“We are proud to say that we adopt this homily as a true and objective admonishment to the President and megaphone the contents of this message to be a creed that will cause a change to this menace that has engulfed this nation heading to its doom.”