2019 Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Diane Russet, has released a new vlog tagged “Interactive Session” on her YouTube Channel.

The reality star stated that she is grateful for everything 2020 has taught her, including love, genuine friends, family, among others.

“2021 is gonna be your best year! We will all exceed beyond our expectations 🙏🏾 I am thankful for 2020, the lessons and everything in between ☺️.

“Proud of myself and I want to thank me for not giving up on me, for fighting, for pushing and praying. I’m thankful for y’all who like, comment and share my work, God bless you for me 🙏🏾.

I’m thankful for family ❤️

I’m thankful for love 😊

I’m thankful for genuine friends 🤗❤️.

I’m thankful for the naysayers too ☺️”