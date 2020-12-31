Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has accused Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Development, Kabiru Ahmed of trying to meddle in the affairs of Arewa Community in the state and vowed to resist the move.

National President, AYCF, Yerima Shettima, in a statement said its attention had been drawn to the subtle attempt to deliberately create division among the Arewa Community in Lagos, through the backdoor, using the office of the controversial Ahmed.

He alleged that this avoidable friction among the Arewa Community is obviously engineered by anti-peace and unity elements under the supervision of Ahmed, while the State Government pretended all is well.

“Indeed, the silence of the Lagos State Government over this brewing crisis has created widespread suspicion that Kabir Ahmed, the Waterfront Commissioner was acting out the script of the Lagos State Government in disguise.

“Pursuant to this dangerous move against the unity and brotherhood that has held the Arewa Community together for decades, we would like to state that the AYCF condemns in the strongest terms this conspiracy to create bad blood and destabilize the Arewa Community by creating wrong impression about Arewa Council of Chiefs’ established succession process.

“We cannot fathom what is the business of a Waterfront Commissioner with the unity, recognition and respect of the monarchs in the Arewa Community in Lagos. It is evident that the Arewa Community has no business with a Waterfront Commissioner who means nothing to our people and even less relevant to Lagos itself.

“We take exception to this senseless meddlesomeness of a Commissioner who is always anxious in crossing the lines, on matters affecting the Arewa Community. However, he is free to seek relevance elsewhere, since it is obvious his office has no project ideas and he is desperate for relevance,” he said.

According to Shettima, “We are worried that the Arewa Community has been asking questions about why the Lagos State Government has allowed a Waterfront Commissioner to dominate or hijack what should ordinarily be the role of a Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“It begs the question whether the Lagos State Government has an organized administrative structure or not. In a modern world governed by strategic communication, it is ridiculous that a Waterfront Commissioner would have the temerity to interfere with a matter strictly concerning the monarchy.

“We would like to categorically state that this subtle attempt to disunite and destabilize the unity of the Arewa Community in Lagos would be met with legitimate resistance from northerners of good conscience within and outside Lagos. We will no longer fold our arms and watch the desecration of our traditional heritage in Lagos by a confused and desperate Commissioner, aided and abetted by a nonchalant State Government.”

He added: “We say no to this sinister move in its entirety and wish to stress that enough of this deliberate and senseless interference with the affairs of the Arewa Community in Lagos. We have warned, whoever has ear let him hear. Our position is unequivocal this time and we are prepared for massive legitimate resistance to this unending, undue interference.”