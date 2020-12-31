By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Justice Adamu Mohammed of the Federal High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt Rivers State today handed jail terms to three internet fraudsters.

The convicted fraudsters are Ekemini Akanniyene, Ikekha Martins and Peter Alban.

Akanniyene, according to documents recovered from his email impersonated an American porn star, Ashely Adams with intentions of defrauding.

Peter Alban on the other hand sent bulk scam mails with intent to defraud his victims, most of whom are American citizens.

Martins was convicted for hacking the Facebook account of one Mr. Godwin and others, with intent to defraud.

The criminals were arrested on Dec 11 2020 by officers of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Uyo zonal office and arraigned before Justice Adamu.

The trio pleaded guilty to the separate charges levelled against them by the commission.

However, the convicts were sentenced to six months in prison with an option of fine of one hundred and fifty thousand Naira (150,000).

The court also ordered the forfeiture to the Federal Government of gadgets used by them in perpetrating their crimes.