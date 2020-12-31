By Kazeem Ugbodaga

There is more trouble for Nigeria as new COVID-19 cases jumped above 1,000 in the last 24 hours with 11 people struck dead by the virus.

The deaths were recorded in five states and Abuja, the Federal capital.

Kaduna and Delta posted three deaths each, Edo 2.

Abuja, Sokoto and Plateau posted one death each, to account for the highest number of deaths in a day.

Since 1 December when the death toll was 1176 , 102 people have died to send the fatalities to 1,278.

The country reported 1,016 new cases on Wednesday, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, with Lagos recording its second highest since the pandemic broke out in February.

Lagos posted 434 new cases on Wednesday, 15 short of its highest figures of 459 it recorded on 18 December.

The 1,016 cases on Wednesday were higher than the 749 cases reported on Tuesday.

This took Nigeria’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 86,576, with 73,322 survivors discharged.

The active cases nationally totalled 11,976.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja raked in 155 new cases on Wednesday, with Plateau, dropping to 94 cases from the 131 cases it posted the previous day.

New cases were reported in 20 States and the FCT.

See figures below

Lagos-434

FCT-155

Plateau-94

Kaduna-56

Rivers-56

Oyo-30

Nasarawa-27

Zamfara-25

Abia-22

Enugu-18

Kano-18

Bayelsa-15

Edo-14

Ogun-11

Borno-10

Ebonyi-10

Jigawa-7

Anambra-4

Delta-3

Niger-3

Osun-3

86,576 confirmed

73,322 discharged

1,278 deaths