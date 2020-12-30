Coca Cola has emerged as the beverage of the year in the maiden edition of the Nigeria Beverage Awards.

There were also 14 other winners in several categories of the award organised to celebrate the growth of the beverage industry.

The historic award night was earlier scheduled to hold on the 28th of March, 2020 at the Freedom Park, Broad street, Lagos island but was called off indefinitely due to lockdown measures occasioned by the covid-19 pandemic.

The winners were decided by a transparent public voting process while the polls closed on the 20th of March, 2020, producing winners for the various categories of the scheduled award night.

In a bid to end the year on a high considering the challenges of 2020, the organizers of the event, Undatree Entertainment have decided to give out the awards to the recipients.

Spokesperson for Undatree Entertainment, Yomi Soniyi in a statement thanked the public for taking out time to vote on the voting site.

He also congratulated the winners.

The roll-call of winners (in their categories) include:

Beverage of the year- *Coca cola*

Alcoholic beverage of the year – *Hennessey*

Non-alcoholic beverage of the year – *Pepsi*

Breakthrough beverage of the year- *Trophy*

Fruit beverage of the year – *Chivita Active*

Malt beverage of the year- *Amstel Malta*

Spirit of the year- *Hennessey*

Bitters of the year- *Orijin Bitters*

Energy drink of the year- *Red Bull*

Carbonated soft drink of the year- *Pepsi*

Lager beer of the year- *Trophy*

Stout of the year- *Guinness Foreign extra Stout*

Ready to drink beverage of the year- *Smirnoff Ice*

Beverage Company of the year- *Nigerian Breweries*

Most promising beverage of the year- *Smoov Chapman*

The Nigeria Beverage Awards was conceived to acknowledge and celebrate the growth of the beverage industry in Nigeria.

The theme of this year’s award was ‘savor and celebrate’.