By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Presidential candidate in looming Uganda election, Robert Kyagulanyi popularly called Bobi Wine has been arrested.

He was arrested earlier today.

The musician announced his arrest via his verified Twitter platform saying he and his entire campaign team members have been nabbed in Kalangala.

“Bobi Wine and his entire campaign team arrested in Kalangala! Media blocked,” he tweeted.

Bobi Wine and his entire campaign team arrested in Kalangala! Media blocked. – Admin — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 30, 2020

Joel Senyonyi, spokesperson for National Unity Platform, the platform under which Wine is running for the presidency also confirmed the arrest.

Senyonyi said that the police put the musician and his entire campaign team in a truck and drove them away. He said they don’t know where they were all taken to.

Bobi wine emerged the strongest opponent to the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni in the January 14 elections.

Uganda’s Police spokespersons, Fred Enanga, at press time was yet to make any comment as regards the arrest of the presidential candidate.

In November, Bobi Wine’s arrest led to the death of 54 people after a protest erupted.

The musician was arrested over allegations that he violated COVID-19 safety guidelines.