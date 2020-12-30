By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has settled rift with Pastor Tunde Bakare over the latter’s attack on some Yoruba leaders disparaging Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Bakare had attacked rancorous Yoruba elders who are bent on destroying Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidency, saying they were envious of his achievement.

The fiery preacher said “I have a word for those Yoruba rancorous elements, noisemakers who have not achieved as much as Asiwaju Tinubu has achieved, but are always querying and worrying themselves about his ancestry.

“Those who are envious of Mr. Tinubu and those who desire to take his power slot should stop their useless talk about him, and busy themselves with what can add value to society”.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode wondered how Bakare who once said Tinubu would give account for all his deeds, would suddenly turn around to praise the same man he once denigrated.

According to him, “I listened to Bakare’s words, spoken from the sanctity of his pulpit, three times and I was astounded. I asked myself what could have possibly made him flip in such an unceremonious, undignified and inglorious manner?

“I regarded his new-found and newly-cultivated grovelling and sycophantic assertions about Tinubu as being not only self-serving, arrogant, pitiful and condescending but also a desecration of the pulpit”.

“I asked myself over and over again whether this was the same man saying one thing at the end of 2019 and saying the opposite at the end of 2020?

“The ‘sakabular’ pastor is encouraging the young ones to loot, steal, engage in fraudulent acts, sell drugs, do passport racketeering in their youth as these will not count against them in the future. Rubbish from the pulpit. Shame on him,” he said.

However, Fani-Kayode took to his twitter page to tell anyone who cared to listen that he had settled his rift with Bakare over Tinubu.

He said he just concluded three-way conversation with Bakare and Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo and clarified issued.

Fani-Kayode said he had put the matter behind him and that his respect for Bakare remained high.

“Just concluded a 3-way conversation with Pastor Tunde Bakare & Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, spokesman of the Yoruba Summit Group. We clarified all issues & put the matter behind us.

“My respect for Pastor Bakare remains high. I thank Mogaji & Chief Dele Momodu for their intervention,” he tweeted.