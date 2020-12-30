By Florence Onuegbu

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said N500 million have been earmarked in the state’s 2021 budget as Disability Fund.

He disclosed this known at Lagos House, Marina, during an Interactive Session with People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs).

Sanwo-Olu said that the fund would help to cater to the necessities to make life more meaningful for the PLWDs.

“You have spoken your mind, you have corrected us as government where you think we have not done well, you have commended where you think we have done so very well.

“Also, you have admonished us, you have encouraged us, you have said to us all of the things you believe we can do very quickly that can make life a lot better for you.

“Listening to you has enriched us, has given us a better understanding of where we need to improve our relationship and all of the access you have with us.

“I have ensured that the budget for next year that the House has just approved, we have earmarked N500 million for the disability fund.

“We will sit with the Ministry of Youth and Social Development the moment we enter into the new year and we will agree with you in what area we should apply those funds into,´´ he said.

The governor said that he would have a discussion with the Commissioner for Health on implementation of COVID-19 free test for People Living With Disabilities

On the request by PLWDs for the appointment of a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Disability during the interactive session, Sanwo-Olu promised to look into it.

Sanwo-Olu also said that he would meet with the Local Government Chairmen to discuss the plight of the PLWDs.

He called on the private sector to collaborate in providing a conducive working environment for people with special abilities.

“We need to let the private sector know that they need to consider the people living with disabilities in all that they are doing, in buildings and in infrastructure development,´´ Sanwo-Olu said.

Thereafter, Sanwo-Olu presented the PLWDs with 50 wheelchairs, 75 white canes, 69 crutches, 179 walking sticks, among others.

NAN