The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has cancelled the 2020/2021 cross over service in its churches nationwide.

This is coming after the Christian leadership in the country directed worship centres to respect governments’ directives on New Year crossover services.

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Samson Ayokunle, said CAN understands the unfortunate state the coronavirus pandemic has put everybody worldwide.

However, RCCG has instructed members to connect with the virtual service of the church.

It stated further that the January Holy Ghost Service taking place on Friday, January 8, will also be held virtually.

Members have been advised to tune in to Dove television and other electronic media to link up with the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s End of Year message and other aspects of the crossover programme.