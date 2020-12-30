Premier League chiefs have resolved not to shut down the season, despite clubs holding secret meetings about taking a ‘coronavirus break’, the UK Mirror reports.

Some clubs have discussed a two-week temporary halt in January, as the football is in serious danger of descending into farce.

The Premier League on Tuesday, announced a record number of positive tests, with 18 detected in the week between Monday, December 21 and Sunday, December 27.

But League bosses have no intention of suspending the season.

Government chiefs have also offered reassurance that there are no plans to stop top flight football or elite sport despite the rise in cases.

Manchester City’s clash at Everton on Monday night was called off, following an outbreak of the pandemic in the club’s first team bubble.

If further positive cases are confirmed, City’s game at Chelsea on Sunday will also be postponed, leading to more fixture pile-up for the Blues.