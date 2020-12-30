L-R: Bursar, The Pacelli School for the Blind & Partially Sighted Children, Rev. Sis. Stella Eyaba; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; First Lady, Dr Ibijoke; Counsellor, Rev. Sis. Christiana Ekechukwu and Pacelli students during an interactive session with People Living with Disabilities, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday met with People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) during an interactive session at State House in Marina, Lagos.
Present at the interaction was Lagos First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Segun Dawodu, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, representatives from the Pacelli School for the Blind and Partially Sighted Children and other beneficiaries.
The governor announced that N500m from Lagos 2021 budget, has been earmarked for the Disability Fund.
Thereafter, he and his wife donated 50 wheelchairs, 75 white canes, 69 crutches, 179 walking sticks, among others. See more photos below
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right) with the First Lady, Dr Ibijoke, cutting the tape to present wheelchairs, crutches, white canes and other support devices for People Living with Disabilities during an interactive session, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Segun Dawodu, beneficiaries of support devices presented by the Governor – Miss Opeyemi Adewale; Mr Babatunde Safiu; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, other beneficiaries – Mrs Titilayo Oyeniyi; Miss Kehinde Adeyungbo; Mrs Turkson Abigail and the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, during an interactive session with People Living with Disabilities, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Wheelchairs, crutches, white canes and other support devices for People Living with Disabilities presented by Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu during an interactive session, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Counsellor, The Pacelli School for the Blind & Partially Sighted Children, Rev. Sis. Christiana Ekechukwu; Head-Boy, Oyewole Demilade; Head-Girl, Adeniyi Oyindamola, presents gifts to Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu during an interactive session with People Living with Disabilities, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. With them is the School Bursar, Rev. Sis. Stella Eyaba.
Bursar, The Pacelli School for the Blind & Partially Sighted Children, Rev. Sis. Stella Eyaba; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; First Lady, Dr Ibijoke; Counsellor, Rev. Sis. Christiana Ekechukwu and Pacelli students during an interactive session with People Living with Disabilities, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Students of Pacelli School for the Blind & Partially Sighted Children performing, while APC Physically Challenged Leader, Hon. Isreal Akiode (left), exchanges greetings with Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle) and the First Lady, Dr Ibijoke (right) during an interactive session with People Living with Disabilities, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020
