By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday met with People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) during an interactive session at State House in Marina, Lagos.

Present at the interaction was Lagos First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Segun Dawodu, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, representatives from the Pacelli School for the Blind and Partially Sighted Children and other beneficiaries.

The governor announced that N500m from Lagos 2021 budget, has been earmarked for the Disability Fund.

Thereafter, he and his wife donated 50 wheelchairs, 75 white canes, 69 crutches, 179 walking sticks, among others. See more photos below