The senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman has warned that nothing must happen to revered Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah for speaking the truths.

Suleman issued the warning on Wednesday morning via his Twitter page following attacks from Northern groups.

Kukah had accused the President Muhammadu Buhari government of nepotism, adding that he was sacrificing the dreams of Nigeria for the pleasure of the north.

According to the cleric, there could have been a coup or war in the country if a non-Nothern Muslim became President and does some of the things Buhari had done.

His message was met with criticisms from MURIC and some northern groups, including Arewa Youth Consultative Forum as well as APC who condemned Kukah and called for his prosecution.

Reacting, Apostle Suleman warned those criticising Kukah to deal with terrorists and not trigger more drama.

He warned that God would reply anyone who dared touch his ministers.

Apostle Suleman wrote: “Nothing must happen to Bishop Kukah, those who are planning it know what I am saying..

“Let’s not trigger what would snowball into more drama, leave unarmed critics and deal with armed terrorists.

“Don’t touch Bishop Kukah. When you touch God’s ministers, God would reply you.”

