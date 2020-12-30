By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actress and producer, Omoni Oboli, has vowed to hunt down with everything she’s got, anyone who tries to falsely accuse her sons of sexual misconduct.

This comes after a social media user named JustinUG was falsely accused of statutory rape by a lady with the handle Mamiwaterr on Twitter, and also the case of Don Davis, an 11-year-old JSS1 student of Deeper Life High School, Uyo, who was sexually molested and starved in his school surfaced on the internet, courtesy a video by his mum Deborah Okezie.

Oboli said “False rape accusations are just as deadly as rape! as a mother of young men, please I’m begging you to stay away. If anyone falsely accuses any of my sons, I will hunt you down with everything! We’ve taught our boys and still teach them that consent is everything.

As a people, we must not normalize abuse in our schools. Not mental, not physical, not sexual! It’s barbaric and it must stop! #JusticeForAllVictims”

Omoni studied at the New York Film Academy and has written several screenplays, including The Figurine, Anchor Baby, Fatal Imagination, Being Mrs Elliott, The First Lady and Wives on Strike.

The mother of 3 boys, married to Nnamdi Oboli, is a Nigerian actress, scriptwriter, film director, producer and digital filmmaker.

As a people, we must not normalize abuse in our schools. Not mental, not physical, not sexual! It’s barbaric and it must stop! #JusticeForAllVictims — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) December 29, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

See the exchange here:

Hey @mamiwaterr if you are open, I would love to have a conversation with you concerning recent accusations. I would also be willing to share these conversations publicly so that everyone can follow through and we can all be on the same page. — Ug (@JustinUg_) December 27, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

criminal accusation against me it is very important for me to clarify that these accusations are not true and I have never been involved in any situation concerning grooming or sexual relations with an underage girl… — Ug (@JustinUg_) December 27, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Hello everyone, in light of recent accusations it is very important for me to assure you of who I am and what I have always stood for. I am not attempting to trivialize the stories of women and men who have suffered experiences of rape and statutory rape, but because this is a… — Ug (@JustinUg_) December 27, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

My statement addressing recent statutory rape allegations against me. pic.twitter.com/QWQMqZjh3Y — Ug (@JustinUg_) December 29, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js