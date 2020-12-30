By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has hinted that she could be joining ‘OnlyFans,’ a platform where content providers charge fans a fee to access their content.

The platform is majorly used by sex workers and adult entertainment content providers. ‘OnlyFans’ also host others genres of content providers like physical fitness experts, musicians, and other content providers who post online regularly.

Moyo in an Instagram post shared a picture of a G-wagon car acquired by an OnlyFans user saying she could join the platform. She noted that she is tired of hard work and a lot of fans already thinks she does that.

“Its about time for me jare, tired of hard work… Hard work gang bye-bye … Everyone Kuku thinks I am…. Dec 29th still no holiday for me .. yet bill bill everyday… …. So Only Fans here I come.”

In response to her post, Judith Chichi Okpara, popularly known as Afrocandy, a Nigerian U.S. based porn actress told Moyo that the OnlyFans user might not have paid fully for the G-Wagon.

Afrocandy said that in the U.S, they don’t pay the full prices of cars except if the vehicle is second handed.

Afrocandy concluded, saying to Moyo Lawal that OnlyFans is great and if she chooses to join, the Nollywood star should use her (Afrocandy) referral code.