By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed his sadness at the news of the death of Professor Femi Odekunle, Nigeria’s first professor of criminology.

In his statement released on Tuesday by Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser(Media) to President of the Senate.

Lawan described Professor Odekunle’s death as a great loss to the academic community and to Nigeria.

He noted that Odekunle was a reputable scholar and an academic giant who imparted knowledge to his numerous students and served his country with his expertise in a discipline in which he was an authority.

Lawan recalled his immense contributions as a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC).

The Senate President condoled with the family of the departed professor.

He also commiserated with the Government and people of Osun State and the entire academic community over the irreparable loss.

Lawan prayed for the sweet repose of his great soul and for God to grant his loved ones the fortitude to bear his loss.