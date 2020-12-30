Nigerians seeking to obtain the National Identity Numbers will now have to book ahead before they go to NIN registration centres.

The agency in charge of the registration announced the booking rule Tuesday, to stem the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, as people throng the centres nationwide.

NIMC spokesman, Kayode Adegoke said some personal information would be collected for scheduling an enrolment appointment.

“Effective December 30, 2020, attending to applicants would be based on Booking System. For bookings, applicants are to visit any of the NIMC Offices closest to them during stipulated business hours (9 am – 1 pm).

“Although the policy has been in place since 4th February 2020 applicants are now crowding all the centres. Personal Information would be collected for the sole purpose of scheduling an enrolment appointment.

“Please do not include any personal information other than what is required by the booking register.

“Once admitted into the office, a Number-Issuing queue management system will be in place to ensure orderliness and strict adherence to COVID-19 Protocols.

“As a responsible Commission, we fully understand that safety comes first, as such, only individuals with facemask would be allowed entrance into our premises.

“We urge the general public to cooperate with us as we work assiduously to respond to the new normal”.

The recent Federal Government’s policy which requires mobile network subscribers to update their SIM registration with a valid National Identification Number (NIN) triggered the rush for NIN at the various NIMC Enrolment Centres nationwide.