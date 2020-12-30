By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman has said his side did enough to win their game against Eibar but were unlucky.

Koeman said they did enough and created a lot of chances to score.

He said they even failed to score from a penalty, with Eibar having just a shot on goal.

The Spanish club again had another game to forget after they ended their game against Eibar, 1-1.

Barcelona, even without their talisman Lionel Messi got up to a flying start.

It had a chance to score from the penalty spot early in the match.

However, Martin Braithwaite blew the chance.

Eibar broke the deadlock in the 57th minute with a goal from Kike. However, Ousmane Dembele rescued the home side 10 minutes after.

He failed to find a winner.

After their draw, Barcelona sit 6th on the La Liga table, one point away from the top four.