Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman has said his side did enough to win their game against Eibar but were unlucky.

Koeman said they did enough and created a lot of chances to score.

He said they even failed to score from a penalty, with Eibar having just a shot on goal.

The Spanish club again had another game to forget after they ended their game against Eibar, 1-1.

Barcelona, even without their talisman Lionel Messi got up to a flying start.

It had a chance to score from the penalty spot early in the match.

However, Martin Braithwaite blew the chance.

READ ALSO  Morata unlucky as Juve fall to Barcelona

Eibar broke the deadlock in the 57th minute with a goal from Kike. However, Ousmane Dembele rescued the home side 10 minutes after.

He failed to find a winner.

After their draw, Barcelona sit 6th on the La Liga table, one point away from the top four.