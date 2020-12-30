An Indian man, Tammu Raghavaiah, attacked his parents, killing his mother instantly while inflicting grievous injury on his father in a fit of rage, police said on Wednesday.

Tammu attacked his parents with a log, furious with them for sending away his wife who had returned to him after three years of leaving him, the police said.

While Tammu’s mother Veeralankamma died on the spot, his father Nageswara Rao is in critical condition at the Machilipatnam hospital where he was taken to, according to the police.

The police said that the incident took place in India’s Edurumondi village located in Nagayalanka mandal of Andhra Pradesh.

Nagayalanka circle inspector B Ravi Kumar said: “We came to Edurumondi village on receiving the information.

”Mother (of Tammu Veera) Veeralankamma died on the spot. Father Nageswara Rao’s position is critical. We have shifted him to Machilipatnam hospital.”

The circle inspector also said that Veera left his mother’s body on a cot in a room and fled.

”A case is filed against Tammu Veera Raghavaiah under section 302 and 307 of IPC.

”Police is searching for him and the investigation is underway,” Nagayalanka sub-inspector K Srinivas said. (ANI/NAN)