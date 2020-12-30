By Jennifer Okundia

Pastor of Church Unusual (Church of God Mission) Benin City, Nigeria, Laurie Idahosa, has advised couples to stop being overly possessive and obsessed to the point of monitoring each other’s every move.

Laurie shared a long message on her page, stating that some individuals may be at a place where they will do whatever it takes to keep their partner, so that they don’t journey into 2021 alone, forgetting that it is this same desperation that is capable of chasing their partners away.

She said: “Your relationship is not meant to be a bondage. Don’t treat your partner like your property, your ward or as if you need to control their every action.

“Learn to trust, to release the pressure and to love unconditionally, without a magnifying glass. You don’t need to see everything in their world.”

“When you ditch these self-destructive behaviors, you are leaving room for them to love you and pursue your love the way they did when you first started.

Laurie was born in Wilmington, Delaware, USA.

She trained as a missionary, an Emergency Medical Technician, First Aid and CPR instructor and a Disaster Relief Responder.

Laurie is an Event Manager, Real Estate Investor and has worked as a Director and member of the Executive Management in Benson Idahosa University.

She married Bishop F.E. Benson Idahosa in 2002 and together, founded “Big Ben Children’s Hospital” Benin City.

In 2008 and in 2013, she pioneered a thriving nursery and elementary school, Nathan American Academy (Benin City).

Feb and Laurie are blessed with 3 sons, Feb Jr. (2008), Nathaniel (2011) and Judah (2013.)