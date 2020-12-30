By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has thrown its weight behind the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, over his comments on the states of the nation.

President of PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude, disclosed this on Tuesday in Benin, while speaking on issues as they relate to the current states of the nation.

He called on those attacking Kukah to desist from it and that hr should not use him as the sacrificial lamb.

Omobude said the Bishop spoke truth to power and that it was the minds of most Nigerians and should be commended for voicing out when others seemed to have kept quiet when actually things were getting out of control.

“Well, I appreciate Bishop Kukah. I don’t think we have interacted on one-on-one but if you follow him, you will know that he is down to earth when it has to do with telling the truth.

“Bishop Kukah is an advocate of democracy so he could not have been calling for the military overthrow of the government. The issues that he raised are very glaring.

“Now, it is only in this country that you can’t talk against government and go free. What is the dust for? I know that the minister of information is paid for his job but he should be honest enough to face certain truth.

“People call Mr. Trump all kinds of names and never has anybody been sued for insulting him but people have been sued in Nigeria for insulting president.

“So, Bishop Kukah spoke the minds of genuine Nigerians. And any attempt by anybody to impose a section of the nation upon the other, is bound to cause chaos.

“Bishop Kukah should be seeing as a patriot and not a sacrificial lamb. He is not a hater of government but he is a lover of truth. I stand wholeheartedly on his views,” he said.

The PFN President, while speaking on the COVID-19 pandemic and its second wave in the country, enjoined all Nigerians to take full responsibility in mitigating its spread by adhering to the NCDC protocols just as he thanked God for His mercy upon the lives of every Nigerian.