By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

After about three weeks of intense consideration, the Kogi State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed into law the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N130billion.

The bill which is tagged budget of accelerated recovery was considered clause by clause at the committee level. The money bill has a total of over seventy-four billion naira as recurrent expenditure while fifty-six billion naira goes to capital expenditure.

The thematic areas of the bill and allocated monies include education, security, health, infrastructure, human capital development and agriculture.

The bill is expected to address the basic infrastructural need, ensure the smooth administrative running of government and drive economic recovery.

It would be recalled that Governor Yahaya Bello had submitted the 2021 budget proposal to the lawmakers on Tuesday, December 1st 2020.

A day after the budget presentation, the lawmakers passed a resolution calling on Bello to contest the 2023 Presidential election.

Also on Tuesday, the lawmakers cleared 20 out of the 21 Local Government Secretaries sent for clearance by the Kogi State Government.

The nominee from Adavi Local Government council was stepped down pending clearance by the Kogi State Head of Service over allegations in a petition that he was dismissed from the service for gross misconduct.

However, the assembly cleared all the other Secretary nominees for the other 20 local governmeÀnt councils of the State.

After closing business for the year, Speaker Mathew Kolawole announced an adjournment of sitting till March 2021.