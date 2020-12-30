By Jennifer Okundia

It’s a baby boy for American actress, singer Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

The couple who have been seeing each other since last year, welcomed their baby on Sunday, Dec. 27 in Los Angeles, and reportedly named him Rhodes.

Roberts first revealed she was expecting a baby on Instagram, back in August, with the caption “Me…and my two favorite guys,” sharing a picture of her actor partner and her baby bump.

The 29 year old, held an intimate baby shower in October, in a garden party attended by 15 people due to COVID-19. she wrote the note “So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times.”

Emma made her film debut in the crime film Blow, and gained recognition for her lead role as Addie Singer on the Nickelodeon television comedy series ‘Unfabulous.’

She released her debut studio album Unfabulous and More in 2005.