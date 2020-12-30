By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Hollywood actor, musician Tyrese Gibson has announced the decision of both him and his wife, Samantha Lee to get a divorce after four years of marriage.

Gibson who made the announcement via an Instagram post said he and his spouse intend to remain the best of friends & strong co-parents.

The Fast and Furious actor pointed to ‘being raised in broken homes with no example of what being a husband or father is’ as contributing to the demise of his second marriage. He said black marriages are under attack.

“Black families and marriages are under attack.

“I’ve wrestled with this question. How can we naturally know how to BE something we never raised by?’

Samantha was Tyrese’s second marriage, he was previously married to Norma Gibson from 2007 to 2009. The two had a daughter together named Shayla.

It’s currently unclear what led to the split, but it appears Tyrese hopes the couple can one day reconcile, writing, “I pray we leave the door open because the God that we serve is a mountains mover and can make a way out of no way.