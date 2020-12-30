The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, due to be played at 18:00 GMT today in London, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting.

According to an announcement by Premier League, Fulham lodged a request with the Premier League Board to rearrange the fixture.

This followed a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases, as well as a number of players showing symptoms today.

“The Premier League Board has consulted its medical advisors and the decision to postpone the game has been taken as a precaution and with the health of players and staff as the priority. The group will now be retested immediately.

“With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its COVID-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled.

“The League wishes those with COVID-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange the postponed fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in due course”.

It was the second match to be postponed in recent days.

On 28 December, the Everton-Manchester City match was also postponed.

This was after many players and staff of City were said to have contracted COVID-19.

Liverpool and Everton have also been caught in the cOVID-19 snare, as fans have been banned from watching their matches.

An Everton club statement read: “We can confirm that, following the government’s announcement the Liverpool City Region is moving into tier 3 of the national Covid-19 restrictions from midnight tonight, we won’t be able to welcome fans to Goodison Park until further notice, including Friday’s game with West Ham.”