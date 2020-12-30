Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has returned to his country from Germany, where he received medical treatment for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In late October, the 75-year-old was transferred to a hospital in Germany, days after he entered voluntary quarantine after some of his aides showed symptoms of the virus.

The official APS news agency reported that Tabboune arrived in the capital, Algiers, on Tuesday, and that he assured the public that he was almost completely healed.

“Being far from one’s homeland is particularly difficult, especially for someone who holds a senior position,” he said in a televised speech after his arrival.

“I wish the Algerian people all the best and a new year full of joy, especially for the needy,’’ he added.

On Dec. 13, Tebboune appeared in a video clip, his first appearance after he was taken to Germany.

In the video clip, Tebboune looked haggard as he addressed his compatriots to mark the first anniversary of his election.

Tebboune was elected president in December 2019, eight months after long-time ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced to resign, under pressure following street protests and from the powerful army.