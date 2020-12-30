President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former Director General/CEO of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside on his 50th birthday, December 31, 2020.

Buhari is joining his family and friends to celebrate the milestone, already lined with lofty achievements, particularly in nation building.

The President rejoices with the former federal lawmaker, who equally served Rivers State as a public servant in many capacities, and has consistently taken up every responsibility with quintessential grace, using his wealth of knowledge to reform public institutions for greater efficiency.

Buhari notes Dr Peterside’s interest in leadership and politics at an early age when he was still a student, and how through diligence and loyalty he has risen to recognition at both state and national levels, urging him to follow his passion of serving the nation and inspiring younger generation to take more interest in governance.

As the former lawmaker turns 50, the President also extols his commitment to learning and sharing knowledge as a consultant to many private and public institutions in the oil and gas industry.

Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant Dr Peterside good health, strength and more wisdom to keep serving the country and humanity.